Courtroom technology upgrades will allow legal proceedings to operate more efficiently and safely in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, judicial officials said.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week signed on to a preliminary plan that will update the courtroom’s technology at likely no cost to the county, according to Denny McCallum with the Seventh Judicial District, to which Jackson County belongs.
The upgrades include a new sound system with microphones so courtroom proceedings can be heard clearly while those involved are social distancing, McCallum explained. It includes video cameras, 65-inch monitors mounted to the wall or on floor stands so jurors can clearly see evidence without touching it, and video conferencing for people to be able to testify remotely.
Equipment would be installed in 2021.
Much of the main courtroom’s existing sound system and other related equipment likely will be removed unless it can be reused or is compatible with the new technology to be installed, McCallum said.
Jackson County’s courtroom is one of 100 in Iowa selected to receive the free technology makeover as part of a federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act grant received by the Iowa judiciary.
The county will not pay for the equipment or installation, McCallum explained when Supervisor Mike Steines asked about the costs. The county would only be responsible to pay for any incidental issues — for example, cable covers if cables are run across the courtroom floor.
McCallum assured the supervisors that the installation company would contact them regarding any necessary changes prior to installation.
By signing the preliminary agreement, the county agrees to allow the installation project to move forward, McCallum said. “I don’t think it’s committing you to giving us free reign to tear up anything we want to,” he told the supervisors.
“We certainly don’t want to leave (grant money) on the table,” Steines said.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt requested that the installation company compare its equipment to that for the proposed new jail to ensure it is compatible.
Announcement about the new equipment came the same day as the Iowa Supreme Court announced it was postponing all jury trials until February 2021.
The Iowa judiciary had suspended jury trials last March as the coronavirus pandemic became a larger threat to the Midwest. In-person court services resumed in most counties July 13, and jury trials across the state resumed Sept. 14.
“We monitor the daily positivity rates of COVID-19 in Iowa and have decided that bringing together the number of people required for a jury trial creates too high of a risk for someone to be exposed, even with the multitude of safeguards we have in place,” Chief Justice Susan Christensen said. “The courts compel citizens to serve on juries and Iowans consistently respond by doing their civic duty. With the current high rate of COVID-19 positive tests in the state, it is time to pause jury trials to protect public safety and mitigate the impact of the virus.”
Clerk of courts offices throughout the state will remain open and nonjury trials and face-to-face court proceedings and services will continue as scheduled.
