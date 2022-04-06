Jackson County residents received a bit more normalcy March 30 when officials decided to return the county courthouse to its pre-pandemic hours. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors March 29 voted to resume its regular hours, opening the doors at 8 a.m. and closing most business transactions by 4:30 p.m.
The board reduced courthouse hours of operation in 2020 as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, officials said closing 30 minutes earlier provided time for staff to disinfect their offices. Meanwhile, state offices such as the Clerk of Court office were closed to the public for a period of time.
With fewer COVID-19 cases being reported, Supervisor Mike Steines said many residents have asked him when the courthouse hours would return to normal.
People with business to conduct will notice some changes. Most notably, the treasurer’s office will not process title transfers after 4:15 p.m. They will be handled the next day, according to Jackson County Treasurer Beth Gerlach, who said the lengthy transfer process would lead to overtime if conducted any later.
Office hours are as follows:
n 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Assessor, auditor, Clerk of Court, Emergency Management, environmental health, General Relief, GIS, human resources, health department, mental health, recorder, treasurer, Veterans Affairs, zoning and planning
n 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Attorney, Board of Supervisors, engineer
Zoning administrator resigns
Jackson County will begin the search for a new zoning administrator and geographic systems administrator.
Kristina Tranel submitted her resignation to the Board of Supervisors last week; the board approved it.
Tranel’s resignation takes effect April 24.
Tranel began working for the county on Jan. 25, 2021, following a resignation in the zoning office and firing in the GIS office.
