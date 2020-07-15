By the time they reached Lock and Dam 12 Bellevue last week, they had already been on the Mississippi River for 61 days.
Two men from northern Michigan, both dealing with physical disabilities (one an Iraq veteran suffering from PTSD), are canoeing the river from Lake Itasca to the gulf this summer to raise awareness for those with similar conditions, as well as to raise funds to support their cause, called “Courage Incorporated.”
Nate Denofre was born without legs because of a rare birth defect. However, he found strength by spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Being able to relate to many Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who are amputees, he figured he’d try to help.
"A lot of people think they can't do a lot of things but they can if they try," said Denofre. "It's just very hard when you don’t have all your limbs, or are suffering from depression.”
So Denofre founded the non-profit, Courage Inc., which allows people living with physical disabilities to go on outdoor excursions and adventures.
In early May, Denofre recruited his friend and Iraqi war veteran, Don Jokinen, to travel the length of the Mississippi River.
"We’re paddling for perserverence," said Denofre. "Get outside and push yourself never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something because of a disability. If you do that, you'll feel a little better every day."
Jokinen, an Iraq veteran who is on the long journey, said connecting with nature helped adjust him to civilian life after returning from service.
"This is probably one of the toughest things I've done, even in Iraq. That's on a totally separate level," said Jokinen. "And this is on a totally separate level because of what it offers. You're not out there defending, you're out there fighting for yourself."
Denofre said he hopes journeys like his organization helps coordinate will help erase the stigma surrounding those living with a disability.
"From my point of view, we're all disabled," Denofre. "In my opinion, fear is the biggest disability because it disables us all in some way from doing something we should be able to do."
Those interesting in the cause can learn more at CourageIncorporated.org.
