Alex Iosbaker and Katie Gross were married October 16, 2020 at a private outdoor ceremony at her parent’s home. Officiating was her uncle, Pastor Brad Griffin. They plan to have a reception at a later date to celebrate with family and friends.
Katie is a High School Social Studies teacher at Center Point-Urbana. Alex teaches AP Psychology and Pre-AP World History at Muscatine High School. She is the daughter of Mark and Elaine Gross of LaPorte City, Iowa, and he is the son of Bill and Chris Iosbaker of Davenport, Iowa. They reside in North Liberty, Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.