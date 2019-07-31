Jennifer Cloos and Nicholas Austin exchanged vows January 23, 2019 at a ceremony in Negril, Jamaica. A local celebration took place June 1 at the Shore Event Center in Bellevue. Jen is currently Director of Marketing at The Alliance, and Nic is a business analyst for Spectrum Brands, both in Madison. They reside in Madison with their dog Roxie and cat Potter.
Their parents are Pat and Shirley Cloos of Springbrook and Ry and Bonnie Austin of Verona, WI.
