The late Barry Corrigan, Jez and Tara Goddard of Urbandale, Iowa announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kori Corrigan to Daniel Brown. Daniel is the son of the late Mark Brown, Jerry Feltes and Linda Brown of Bellevue, IA.
A wedding is planned for September 12, 2020 at The River Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A celebration will continue at The River Center.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Urbandale High School and received her degree in Biology at Iowa State University. She is currently employed at Lifeserve Blood Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Her fiancé is a graduate of Bellevue High School and earned an Interdisciplinary degree from Iowa State University. He is currently employed at WSP in Ankeny, Iowa.
