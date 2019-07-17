Rick and Beth Michels of Bellevue, Iowa announce the engagement of their daughter Emily Marie Michels to Steven Chad Kingsolver, son of Steven and Pamela Kingsolver of Greenwood, Missouri.
A wedding is planned for August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, Iowa.
Emily is a graduate of Marquette High School and attended the University of Dubuque. She received her masters degree in Science of Management at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. Emily is currently head Softball Coach at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
Steven is a graduate of Lee’s Summit High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and attended MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. He is currently attending the University of Columbia is Columbia, Missouri for Occupational Therapy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.