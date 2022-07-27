Wilfred and Phyllis (Mielke) Smithson will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2022. The couple was married on July 27, 1957 at the Hirst Presbyterian Church in Bellevue IA. They were married by Rev. Laurence Nelson. Attending them were Marilyn Mielke and David Smithson. Phyllis baked and decorated cakes for many years. Wilfred had his own trucking company. Together they had a recreational vehicle business until 2000. They enjoy fishing, gardening, woodworking, and quilting.
The couple’s children include Kathleen (Leonard) Kloft, Clarkston MI; Cynthia (James) Corrie, Lemont IL; and Karen Smithson, Marion IA.
