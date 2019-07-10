Tiffany Fuess and Kevin Bies, both of Bellevue, will bne married on July 13, 2019 at a private ceremony.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Midland High School and a 2017 graduate of Scott Community College. She is the assistant director at Andrew Little Leaders Daycare. She is the daughter of Steve and Angie Fuess of Oxford Junction.
The groom is a 2003 graduate of Bellevue High School and self-employed at Bies Dairy Farms. He is the son of Larry and Deb Bies of rural Bellevue.
The couple will have an Open House Reception at The Timber Center in Maquoketa on July 13 at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.