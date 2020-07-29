Rodney and Lola Wilson of Miles, Iowa will celebrate 65 years of marriage on August 7, 2020. They were married at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Preston, IA.
The couple have five children. Seth (Carla) Wilson Miles, IA, Joel (Trudy) Wilson Miles, IA, David (Heather) Wilson Sigourney, Iowa, Anne (Andy) Borders Peachtree City, GA and Sara (Mark) Guenther, Bellevue, IA.
They have six grandchildren: Angie, Ken, Michael, Morgan, Kyle and Kaden and six great grandchildren: Kendall, Kacey, Kaitlyn, Briella, Sophia, and Miles.
Wish Rodney and Lola a Happy 65th Anniversary by sending cards to their address at PO Box 15, Miles, IA 52064
