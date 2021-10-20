Cletus and Darla Feller celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary October 17, 2021 with a family dinner hosted by their children.
Darla Pleiser and Cletus Feller were married October 28, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Cletus and Darla are parents of four children Randy (Lauri) Feller, Sharon (Gary) Ploeger, Diane (Dennis) Ploeger and Rhonda (Pat) Hartung.
They have 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.