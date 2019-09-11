Larry and Joyce Michels of Bellevue, IA will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 15, 2019. There will be a blessing at St. Joseph’s Church Mass at 10:15 am, followed by a family gathering at their daughter’s home.
Larry Michels and Joyce Koppes were married on September 12, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Church in Bellevue, IA.
They have three children: Tammy (Gregg) Sommers of Andrew, IA, Steven (Wendy) Michels of Urbana, IA and Terry (Therese) Michels of Atkins, IA, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Larry retired from John Deere, Dubuque in 1995 and Joyce retired from St. Joseph’s Grade School in 1996.
The couple also celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family weekend in early August.
