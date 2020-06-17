Adeline (Addie) Kilburg and Bernard (Red) Kutsch will celebrate 70 years of marriage on June 24, 2020.
Adeline Kilburg and Bernard Kutsch were married on June 24, 1950 at St. John Catholic Church in Andrew, IA. John is retired from John Deere Dubuque Works. The couple have 5 children; Diane (Darrell) Kalmes, Dubuque, IA, Carol (Rick) Udelhofen, Bloomington, WI, Doris (Marty) Ernst, Bellevue, IA, Rose (Brad) Schilling, Cedar Rapids, IA and Kevin (MaryAnn) Kutsch, Bellevue, IA. They have 8 grandchildren; Chad, Dawn, Jason, Jen, Joe, Tammy, Chris, Dylan and 15 great-grandchildren; Caitlin, Megan, Jadyn, Jessica, Tyler, Tanner, Amelia, Aiden, Evan, Kylie, Bently, Kendyl, Addie, Sadie and Mallory.
Wish Addie and Red a Happy 70th Anniversary by sending cards and wishes to Bernard Kutsch, 38209 Hwy 52, Bellevue, IA 52031.
