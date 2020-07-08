Doris (Till) and Ray Theisen of Bellevue celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 27, 2020.
Doris Mae and Razor Ray were married on June 27, 1950 at St. John Catholic Church in Andrew, Iowa. Ray retired from barbering after 50 years, while Doris retired after 35 years for the Bellevue Community School District, driving a school bus for 13 years and then serving as a paraprofessional for 22 years.
The union of Ray and Doris has produced seven children. They like to call themselves the "Lucky Seven."
Those seven children include Jim (Pat) Theisen of Dubuque, Judy (Butch) Merritt of Dubuque, Jerry (Karen) Theisen of Bellevue, Jeff (Trudy) Theisen of Bellevue, Joe (Lisa) Theisen of Bellevue, Jay (Jenny) Theisen of Bellevue and Jon (Lisa) Theisen of LeClaire, Iowa.
The ‘Lucky Seven’ have also provided Doris and Ray with 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Please wish them a Happy 70th Anniversary when you see them. Cards and well-wishes may also be sent to the happy couple at 204 South Riverview, Apt. 1, Bellevue, Iowa 52031.
