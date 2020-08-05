Dwain and Mary Frantzen

Dwaine and Mary Frantzen of Saint Donatus are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend with children and grandchildren.  Dwaine and Mary were married August 8, 1970 at St. Patrick’s church in Garryowen by Fr. William Arquitt.  Introduced by a friend at the Hi-Hat in East Dubuque in August 1969, both knew the night they met they were going to marry.  They are parents of a son and two daughters, Joey Frantzen, Amy (Ratha) Tath and Molly (Ben) Weinschenk.  They have 7 grandchildren; Jacob, Kristopher, Gabby, Grace, Casey, Cydney and Billy.  Dwaine is retired from H&W Trucking Co and Mary is a retired teacher from St. Joseph’s School in Bellevue. If you would like to send a card congratulating them, their address is 202 W. 1st St., Saint Donatus, IA 52071.