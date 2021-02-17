Dennis and Kathy (Miller) Appelhans of Monmouth will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 20, 2021.
The couple were married at the Monmouth Methodist Church on Feb. 20, 1971.
They are the parents of two sons, Dan (and Jennifer) and their children Myranda, Jaclyn, and Gabrielle of Central City and Matt (and Katy) and their children Addison and Garrett of Anamosa. The entire family celebrated this special occasion with dinner at the Hale Supper Club.
The Appelhans have resided at 1533 4th St., Monmouth, IA 52309 for all but three months of their marriage.
The couple farm and have cattle and crops. Dennis also works part-time at Roeder Brothers and Kathy is employed part-time with USDA NASS.
They hope to have a public celebration in late summer.
