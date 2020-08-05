Jim and Lynn (Herbst) Ernst of Bellevue will celebrate 50 years of marriage on August 8, 2020. Jim Ernst and Lynn Herbst of Dubuque, IA were married on August 8, 1970 at St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
The couple have 3 children; Jamie-Tiffin, IA, Scott (Kelli)- Tiffin, IA and Kathy (Ted McClimon)- Dubuque, IA. They have 5 grandchildren; Katlyn, Jaelynn, Maycin Ernst and Reece and Ronan McClimon.
They are celebrating their anniversary with a family dinner in Dubuque, IA.
