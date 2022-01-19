David and Gwen Bormann of Dubuque, and formerly of Preston and Fredericksburg, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 12, 2022.
The couple will celebrate by renewing their vows and holding a family gathering.
The former Gwendolyn Sue Pearson married David Victor Bormann on Feb. 12, 1972, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dixon, Illinois.
The couple has 12 children: Rachel (and Troy) Federspiel, Jennifer (and Thomas) Meyer, Matthew (and Jeni) Bormann, Charles (and Mariana) Bormann, Margaret (and Michael) Czarnecki, Joseph (and Jessica) Bormann, Benjamin (and Susan) Bormann, Phillip (and Katie) Bormann, Paul (and Erica) Bormann, Stephanie (and Derek) Reickmann, Catherine (and Brandon) Richman, and Daniel (and Sara) Bormann.
They have 28 grandchildren.
