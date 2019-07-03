Curt and Lucy Zeimet of Bellevue, together with Debbie Malloy-Thorpe and Jan Raymond of Lake Placid, Florida, are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Grant and Jessica.
With many family and friends in attendance, the couple recited their vows with much love on June 2, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Officiating was the Honorable Susan K. Lee, a mentor and dear friend of the couple. Jessica is an attorney with Miller & Martin PLLC in Chattanooga and Grant is a supply chain manager with Mueller Water Company in Cleveland, Tennessee. The couple resides in Chattanooga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.