Bernard (Bun) and Darlene Michel will celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary on October 10, 2021 with a family dinner.
Darlene Pleiser and Bernard Michel were married October 16, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, IA. They are the parents of two children: Deacon Greg (Sharon) Michel of Preston, IA and Julie (Hector) Lopez of Delmar, IA.
They have two grandchildren: Matthew (Laura) Lopez of Tiffin, IA and Rachel (Mike) Castro of Chicago, IL.
The couple’s first great-grandchild will be born in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.