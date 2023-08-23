Duane and Sally Marvin are happy to be celebrating 60 years of marriage. They are planning a private family cookout at their farm. However, they would like to invite and encourage anyone who would like to share congratulations or well wishes for them to send a card or letter. Please mail them at: 5643-421st Ave, Preston, IA 52069 They would enjoy hearing from their many friends and family!
Duane and Sally (Luckey) Marvin were married on September 1st, 1963 at the Preston Methodist Church in Preston, Iowa. The couple have three children: Brad and (Marilyn) Marvin, Bellevue, Iowa, Paul and (Sherry) Marvin, DeWitt, Iowa, Mike and (April) Marvin, Coralville, Iowa. Ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
