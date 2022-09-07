Richard and Nancy Dyas of rural Maquoketa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 11, 2022. To observe the occasion, a family celebration will be held.
Richard and Nancy would enjoy receiving cards and good wishes on this special occasion. Their address is: 22402 Hwy. 64, Maquoketa, IA 52060
Richard and the former Nancy Schurbon were married Sept. 11, 1962, in Reno, Nevada.
They are the parents of Dawn (Brian Campbell) Dyas and Kimberly (Mike) Dyas-Walsh.
They have four grandchildren: Michelle Lange, Nick (Morgan) Lange, Noah Walsh and Isaiah Walsh.
Richard was employed in the maintenance department of the Jackson County Public Hospital. Nancy was employed with Car Freshener in DeWitt.
