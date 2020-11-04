Robert (Bob) and Nancy Schuster of Zwingle, IA will celebrate 50 years of marriage on November 14, 2020. Robert Schuster and Nancy Wilming were married on November 14, 1970 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellevue, IA.
Robert and Nancy have four children; Kris and Rod Haxmeier, Jody and Chad Uhlenhake, Craig Schuster and Jim and Riley Schuster. They have nine grandchildren; Megan, Nicole, Kylee and Trevor Haxmeier, Sydney & Will Uhlenhake, Kate, Henry & Nick Schuster.
They will celebrate with a family meal and hopefully a family trip next summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.