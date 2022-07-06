Lloyd and Mary Jo (Ernst) Bonifas of Bellevue, celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 24, 2022.
Mary Jo Ernst of Bellevue and Lloyd Bonifas of La Motte were married on June 24, 1972 at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue Iowa. They have 3 children; Laura (Tate) McRoberts of Minnetonka, MN, Carolyn (Michael) Kelly of Dubuque and Pete (Allysen) Bonifas of Bellevue. They have six grandchildren; Rory McRoberts, Michael and Greta Kelly, Cal, Trace and Bryce Bonifas.
Family and friends celebrated with a dinner at Timmerman’s Super Club. Lloyd and Mary Jo will also celebrate with a European River Cruise.
