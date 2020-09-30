Stephen and Mary Gibbs of Bellevue will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Oct 3, 2020.
Stephen Gibbs and Mary Kay Gibbs of Bellevue were married on Oct 3, 1970 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Springbrook.
The couple are the parents of Nicole (Kyle) Pfeiffer of Bellevue, Stefanie (Kelly) McCombie of Bellevue, and Lindsay Gibbs (deceased).
They have ten grandchildren: Isabelle, Isaac, Addison (deceased) and Avery Pfeiffer, Brady, Zachary, Cameron, and Chase Templeton and Alexis and Karley McCombie.
They celebrated with a family vacation in the Smokey Mountains near Gatlinburg TN. In August and will have a family dinner on Oct. 3 at the Grand River Center.
