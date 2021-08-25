Ron and Barb Besch of Bellevue will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 28, 2021.
Barbara Schrier (Traer, IA) and Ronald Besch (Whittemore, IA) met while attending college at Clarke and Loras in Dubuque, Iowa. They were married at Immaculate Conception Church (Blessing) in rural Blackhawk County. Barb was a mathematics teacher in Omaha, Dubuque, and Maquoketa and is now enjoying her retirement. Ron was a Magistrate for Jackson County for many years and continues to practice law in Bellevue. They have three children Kate Besch, R.J. (Heather) Besch, and Betsy (Jeremy) Laisure, four grandchildren Haley, Brayden, Landen, and Owen and one great granddaughter Novella. Ron and Barb have had several celebrations with family and are planning an anniversary trip to Maine this fall.
