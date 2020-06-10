Tom and Lois Cloos of Bellevue will celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 13, with a family celebration.
Thomas Cloos and Lois Rueter were married on June 13, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Church in Preston, Iowa with Msgr. Nicholas Cloos, Fr. Frommelt and Fr. Hendricks presiding.
Tom and Lois are blessed with 4 daughters and their spouses; Lisa and Steve Schmidt of Bellevue, Julie and Mike Muenster of Dubuque, Melissa and Mike Harvey of Dubuque and Emily Rose Cloos of Bellevue and 11 wonderful grandchildren; Elizabeth, Ben, Anna, Isaac and Sam Schmidt, Morgan, Lucas and Molly Muenster, and Quinton, Cora and Nolan Harvey.
