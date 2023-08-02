Jean and Jimmy Mayfield of Toronto celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2023.
They celebrated the occasion with a quiet dinner at home.
Anyone wishing to send them a card, mail to: 355 Jackson Street, Toronto, IA 52777
