Jackson County is searching for a new zoning administrator following a resignation last week.
Ben Kober submitted his resignation to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors effective Dec. 1.
Kober could not be reached for comment.
During the supervisors’ regular meeting Dec. 1, the supervisors voted to go into executive session — which is closed to the public — for an employee evaluation. County human resources administrator Becki Chapin said the employee requested that the meeting be private.
When the supervisors resumed the public meeting, they tabled a decision on the personnel issue until the Dec. 8 meeting.
Personnel action items on Dec. 8 included approval of insurance benefits for a sheriff’s deputy, paying an agency to manage interim zoning needs, and Kober’s resignation.
When asked if the executive session was about Kober, supervisor chairman Mike Steines said he is “restricted from discussing closed session information.”
The county hired Kober as the zoning administrator on Dec. 21, 2009, to replace retiring veteran David Manning.
The supervisors initiated a search for a new zoning administrator, instructing Chapin to begin advertising the open position.
The county zoning administrator manages, interprets and enforces county zoning ordinances, reviews building permits and site plans, inspects site improvements, in addition to numerous other duties.
Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in community and regional planning or an associate’s degree in a related field, with five years in planning or public administration. Experience in land use is a bonus, according to the job description.
The state’s median salary for zoning administrators is about $49,000. Jackson County has been paying about $56,000. Chapin recommended offering a starting salary of between $45,000 and $55,000 based on the applicant’s experience and education.
Until a new county zoning administrator is hired, Jackson County will pay East Central Intergovernmental Association to handle those responsibilities.
A team of experts from ECIA will provide interim guidance. ECIA charges $95 per hour; however, due to some state funding, the county must pay only two-thirds of that hourly rate, or $31.67 per hour, Chapin said. That amount would be only one-third, not two.
Department head changeups
Kober’s resignation makes the third personnel change among Jackson County department heads this year.
The supervisors in May terminated county engineer Clark Schloz after he worked 26 years in that position. At the time, the supervisors said they were “disappointed” with Schloz’s work performance.
Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney has been filling in since the July 1.
In November, the board hired his replacement, David Dryer, a Wisconsin native who was living in Florida and moved to Maquoketa in the last few weeks after accepting the job.
Dryer was contracted to begin working Jan. 4; however, the supervisors last week were told Dryer was able to begin his duties Dec. 14.
In August, the county supervisors terminated Heather Brusnahan, the first Jackson County geographic information systems coordinator. At that time, supervisors chairman Mike Steines said her termination was in part due to “issues with her attendance and some of her decisions.”
Brusnahan worked for the county for about five years.
The future of the county’s GIS Department remains undecided. The supervisors last week discussed hiring a new zoning administrator that had GIS skills or experience, but Chapin said it was “not feasible” to combine the two positions.
The Jackson County Assessor’s Office might be better equipped to take on GIS duties, Chapin suggested. Supervisor Larry McDevitt agreed, saying that office might already have an employee with GIS skills.
