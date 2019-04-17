Six area members of the 2019 graduating class have been selected to receive $600 Jackson County Agricultural Scholarships to provide financial assistance as they embark on their college careers this fall.
This scholarship is funded by donations from numerous area businesses and individuals and is open to graduating seniors attending an accredited college or university in an agricultural curriculum.
2019 recipients are:
Curtis Hartung, son of Patrick and Rhonda Hartung, will graduate from Easton Valley High School. He plans to attend Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids to major in ag production management.
Dylan Lippens, son of Doug and Heidi Lippens, will graduate from Easton Valley and plans to attend Luther College in Decorah to major in pre-veterinary medicine.
Brooklynn Moore, daughter of Brian and Kim Moore, will graduate from Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue. She plans to attend Black Hawk Community College in Galva, Illinois, to major in agriculture and life science education – communications.
Brett Schoenherr, son of Randal and Jennifer Schoenherr, will graduate from Midland Community High School in Wyoming. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin at Platteville to major in animal science.
Jebadiah Schwager, son of Mick and Tricia Schwager, will graduate from Bellevue Marquette High School. He plans to attend Black Hawk Community College in Galva, Illinois, to major in ag science.
Grace Sprank, daughter of Glen and Gerianne Sprank, will graduate from Bellevue High School and plans to attend Kirkwood Community College to major in ag production and management of beef and crops.
Sponsors making this scholarship possible are Associated Insurance Counselors – Norm Nielsen; B&G Feed Service; Bullock’s Inc. – Maquoketa; Clinton National Bank; Cornelius Seed; Delaney Ag Service; Eberhart Farm Center; Farm Bureau Insurance Agents Barb Collins, Doug Collins, Brad Knutsen, and Todd Simmons; Farrell’s Inc; and Franzen Family Used Tractors and Parts.
Also, Heritage Mutual Insurance; Highway 64 Auctions; Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Association; Jackson County Cattlemen; Jackson County Pork Producers; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Jackson County Vet Med Association; Keeney Welding; Kunau Implement; Maquoketa Feeds; Maquoketa Livestock Sales; Maquoketa Sentinel-Press; Matthiesen Seed Services; NFO; Preston Times; Roeder Bros – Bellevue and Maquoketa; Swanton Ag Service; and Till’s Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.