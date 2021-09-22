The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office soon will add a deputy to its ranks.
The county board of supervisors last week unanimously authorized Sheriff Brent Kilburg to begin the hiring process.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt added that he would have supported hiring two deputies and said Jackson County residents he talked to favored hiring another deputy.
Some background
When Kilburg made the case to the Board of Supervisors in late August for an additional deputy, he cited increased service calls and a renewed focus on proactive investigations as some of the drivers behind the need.
Supervisor Mike Steines said then that he’d like to do some investigating of his own and talk to both deputies and the county attorney before deciding where he stood on the matter. He shared his findings at the Sept. 7 regular board meeting.
“Most of the comments were, ‘No, we don’t need one person. We need two,’” he said of his conversations with about half the department’s deputies (a total of 10 including Kilburg). “It sounds like there is a definite need for another person to cut down on overtime and such.”
Steines also spoke with county attorney Sara Davenport, who told him that there is a bigger caseload due to the increase in investigations.
After a brief discussion with Kilburg and Chief Deputy Jim Kraker, Supervisors McDevitt and Jack Willey, along with Steines, said they would support hiring an additional deputy to alleviate overtime and staff shortages.
They took action to set the hiring motion in process Sept. 14.
Kilburg said the additional person will help alleviate “the snowball” effect caused when deputies filling in for those on vacation then accrue compensation time.
Kraker noted that some of the proactive things the department likes to do – traffic campaigns, for example – aren’t happening as often as he and Kilburg would like due to staffing shortages. They said they think it’s important for the community and a reasonable expectation.
“We went through another holiday with reduced staff numbers because of honoring vacations and comp time,” Kraker said of Labor Day weekend when traffic and DUI enforcement campaigns would typically happen.
“It’s not happening at this current (staffing) level. I think we can make it happen with the addition of one. It at least gives us a better chance of that,” Kraker said.
McDevitt agreed. “I don’t think there’s any one of us sitting here who doesn’t think that you probably need this as long as we can work it in the budget somehow,” he said.
Next steps
The hiring process now reverts to the Civil Service Commission. The commission and county will advertise the opening to obtain candidates for the deputy position.
The commission will arrange testing to determine candidate qualifications.
Commissioners then certify a list of candidates to the supervisors in order of their standing. The list then goes to the sheriff.
Kilburg said he and a panel of others will interview the candidates then make their selection. He expected the entire hiring process to take two to three months.
