Emergency communication in Jackson County soon may improve with the purchase of new equipment for law enforcement and dispatch.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to spend an estimated $550,000 to buy new dispatch consoles at a recent meeting. The action jumpstarts a project that over time will allow all emergency personnel in the county and across the state to more easily communicate with each other.
The county will get help from area municipalities, federal COVID dollars, and possibly grants to complete the project
Jackson County’s emergency personnel have been using that same radio-repeater technology system since about 1992, emergency management coordinator Lyn Medinger said.
The biggest problem with the current system, according to Maquoketa Police Chief Brad Koranda, is law enforcement safety.
A couple years ago the 911 Service Board hired a consultant to study the functionality of the county’s current radio system. Due to the aging infrastructure of that system, county officials can’t even communicate with law enforcement or state troopers in surrounding counties using the current radio frequencies, Koranda explained to the supervisors when 911 Board members first proposed the system upgrade.
The upgraded system — ISICS (Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System) — would allow Jackson County to communicate with emergency officials in surrounding counties and across the state, Medinger said.
The 911 Service Board recommended joining ISICS, the statewide radio platform that provides microwave-based radio communication to public safety agencies and others, from border to border in Iowa.
Part of what makes the ISICS system attractive is that three towers already were installed in Jackson County to meet the needs of the Iowa State Patrol. Many other Iowa counties have one or zero towers.
With the right equipment, Jackson County could connect to the ISICS and have 95% full mobile coverage, Medinger explained to the supervisors.
The county would have to pay for its own radios, dispatch consoles, and any other enhancements (such as more towers). There are no ongoing fees to use the ISICS system, officials said.
The proposed plan will begin with the county and municipalities buying the dispatch consoles, spending about $700,500.
The 911 Board is working with area towns, grants, and other potential funding avenues to obtain another $500,000 to outfit law enforcement with the necessary radios, repeaters, and handheld radios to complete the communications system.
During multiple meetings, 911 Board members said they have already received positive feedback and support from the municipalities with whom they’ve spoken. For instance, the Maquoketa City Council by consensus offered its support for the project last week.
The 911 Board proposed cities contribute a percentage of their funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the latest federal stimulus dollars going to counties. Medinger said the new equipment qualifies under ARP criteria.
The board recommended that the county’s municipalities pay $13 per resident based on the 2020 census. Based on that formula, municipalities would contribute about $150,000 to the project. Maquoketa’s share would be just shy of $80,000. Bellevue’s would be about $30,700.
If municipalities do not agree to the proposal, Medinger said a meeting of all the mayors may be called. However, he said their response has been favorable.
Medinger has applied for some grants which, if received, would help to offset the cost of equipment for law enforcement. Each squad car or officer would need a mobile radio, an in-car repeater, and a handheld radio. This would cost, on average, about $12,000 per setup, according to early cost estimates.
In the future, fire departments, emergency response personnel, conservation, street departments, etc., would be added to the communications system.
