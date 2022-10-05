The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved a request for a public hearing regarding a proposed change to the private well ordinance.
Jackson County Health Administrator Elizabeth Townsend recommended that the new Jackson County ordinance follow two chapters of the Iowa Administrative Code 567 which refer to private water wells. Townsend said this allows county procedures to change automatically when Iowa law is changed.
Townsend said the proposed ordinance will allow the county to sign an updated sharing agreement with the Department of Natural Resources which involves a new procedure for issuing well permits. Townsend said the DNR requires Jackson County to identify Leaking Underground Storage Sites (LUST). A LUST site typically is one in which a fuel product in an underground storage tank can contaminate surrounding soil, groundwater, or surface waters, or affect indoor air spaces, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
If a newly proposed private well is near a LUST site, the permit request is sent to the DNR for review before a permit is granted.
The supervisors set the public hearing to change Ordinance No. 69 for Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.
Supervisor Mike Steines and Townsend reminded residents that required inspections and permits for wells and septic systems are in place to benefit the health and safety of all county residents and their neighbors.
In other county news:
Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney appeared before the Board of Supervisors recently with a question about buying dump trucks for the county. Kinney asked the board how they felt about paying more than originally planned for two dump trucks.
In April 2021, the county accepted bids of $134,253 after trade-ins for two dump trucks for delivery in fiscal year 2022. Peterbilt was awarded the bid.
Kinney reported that the price has gone up $37,515 for each truck because of surcharges and delivery delays.
Kinney said other bidders had started out almost $40,000 higher and those bidders would no longer honor that bid. Kinney also said switching companies would further delay receipt of the trucks.
Steines asked how companies are allowed to raise prices like this after a bid is accepted. Kinney said the wording in these purchase agreements is not like a contract and there is an allowance for surcharges based on material cost.
With the choice between paying more money or waiting longer for truck delivery, Supervisor Larry McDevitt moved that they proceed with the purchase of two dump trucks.
“We don’t need to get a couple years behind,” McDevitt said.
“I don’t think we really have a choice,” Willey said. “Let’s bite the bullet and buy them.”
• County Attorney Sarah Davenport informed the board that Shauna Ryan resigned effective Friday, Sept. 30. Ryan began working in the Jackson County Attorney’s Office on Aug. 10 as a temporary law clerk. She was to be the assistant county attorney after her law license was transferred to Iowa.
• Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling reported that the county Zoning Commission is working on some text amendment changes they want to make in the zoning ordinances. Roling asked to be on the agenda at the next supervisor’s meeting to begin the process of updating these ordinances.
The Jackson County Zoning Commission recently held a work session to discuss possible changes to some zoning requirements for the Leisure Lake area.
“Leisure Lake is different,” Roling said. “It has different characteristics than the rest of the county.”
Roling listed challenges of lot size and topography that make it difficult to manage construction at Leisure Lake. She plans to meet with the Leisure Lake Property Owners Association to begin discussions of possible zoning changes that would make it easier for people to build there.
“How do we educate the public?” Roling asked.
She said she wants the county to do a better job of ensuring people understand zoning requirements before any construction is considered. Roling reminded property owners to check with county officials before beginning construction projects in order to avoid mistakes and corrections.
• Supervisor Jack Willey attended a recent open house at the Iowa Workforce Development office in Davenport.
Willey is Jackson County’s representative on the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Area (MVWA) Board and currently serves as the chief lead elected official. The board is a non-profit organization overseeing the workforce services in the eight counties of Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Henry, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee in Iowa.
Willey said the board got a great tour of the facility. Participants saw new masks which jobseekers can use to virtually simulate what a job looks and sounds like. Willey also heard success stories of people starting new businesses.
Iowa Workforce Development helps job seekers and employers access jobs, prepare resumes, and provide education and training in labor markets.
• The board signed a revised contract with the Jackson County Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC). Julia Furne, Drug Free Communities project coordinator, said this is the last year of a five-year grant. Steines said this action allows federal money to pass through the county to pay for ASAC’s work in Jackson County.
• The supervisors approved two entrance permits. One permit was for a field entrance for Michele and Eric Larson in Farmers Creek Township. The second permit was for an upgraded farm entrance for Ed Collins in Brandon Township.
