Annie’s Project, a six-week course designed to help farm women develop their management and decision-making skills, is being offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach - Jackson County.
Online registration is available at www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag or at the Jackson County Extension office.
Classes will be held at Boyer Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 31. Classes will continue Sept. 2, Sept. 7, Sept. 9, Sept 14 and Sept 16.
Classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A light meal will be provided at 5:45 p.m.
The program cost is $75.
Farm women participating in Annie's Project courses learn to become better business partners and owners by learning to manage and organize critical information for their own farms, while establishing networks with other farm women and agriculture business professionals.
According to ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialist Ryan Drollette, Annie’s Project covers five areas of agricultural risk management: financial, human resources, legal, marketing and production.
“Our goal is to provide a program that is of great interest and value. Each session includes presentations, discussions and hands-on activities,” Drollette said. “In addition, guest speakers share their personal experiences and knowledge to help women become better business partners and owners.”
According to a 2012 survey conducted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, 47% of Iowa’s farmland is owned by women. Annie’s Project supports these women by providing an agricultural business education program that empowers farm women who want to be more knowledgeable about their agricultural enterprises.
“Offering a quality program such as Annie’s Project benefits our community and we are excited to be a partner in providing this service,” said Amber Matthiesen, Jackson County Extension program coordinator.
"Annie's Project empowers women by offering a valuable set of business-based workshops. The program helps participants learn ways to make better financial and risk management decisions," according to Madeline Schultz, program manager for ISU Extension and Outreach Women in Ag.
More than 33 states have implemented Annie’s Project sites since its inception in 2002. According to post-program surveys, participants have reported that the program encouraged learning and that the nurturing environment has facilitated ongoing conversation with local speakers. In addition, respondents were able to network with other professionals and stated that they felt comfortable interacting with others for additional information and assistance. Overall, participants remarked that the courses were beneficial in understanding the factors in farming that pertain to women, their families and the land.
For more information, contact Amber Matthiesen at (563) 652-4923, or e-mail amber@iastate.edu. Register online at www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.