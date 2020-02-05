The Jackson County supervisors approved a resolution last week to continue using the master matrix for new animal confinements, but they asked Jackson County Zoning Administrator Ben Kober to follow up with the state regarding inspections for the county’s existing animal confinements.
To build a large, enclosed barn for cattle, hogs or chickens, a farmer must go through the master matrix process in which the facility earns points for incorporating various environmental practices.
The system is intended as an opportunity for additional county input when an animal confinement is built, according to the state. In Iowa, agriculture is exempt from zoning regulations, Kober explained.
Critics charge that the master matrix is a bureaucratic stamp of approval over which local officials have no enforceable control.
The county can choose to recommend approval or disapproval, but ultimately the Iowa Department of Natural Resources bases its approval on the facility’s points, not on the county’s recommendation.
“It’s a paper tiger,” Kober said, explaining that the matrix process delays facilities for a few months and triggers public notification.
Producers have to earn at least half of the available points to reduce negative impacts to air quality, water quality, and the community. The DNR and a county representative then inspect the facilities.
Jackson County livestock producers must follow this system if they’re building facilities for more than 1,000 “animal units” — equivalent to 1,000 cattle, about 2,500 finishing hogs or 100,000 chickens, Kober explained. Expanding current operations beyond 1,667 animal units also triggers the master matrix process.
Animal confinements smaller than 1,000 animal units still must explain to the state how they’re going to manage the waste of hundreds or thousands of animals confined in a small space.
In July 2015, neighbors expressed concerns over an 1,800-head cattle confinement proposed near Reeseville by Roger Kilburg. “I felt that it was a circus,” Supervisor Larry McDevitt said of the master matrix process.
All operations required to have a manure management plan, including those large enough to go through the matrix, are inspected periodically — although not necessarily annually — by the Department of Natural Resources, said senior environmental engineer Paul Petitti. An inspection may also be triggered by a complaint or observation from a county official, neighbor, agency staff, or anyone else.
The supervisors asked Kober to request recent inspection results and a schedule for future inspections on local animal confinements from the Iowa DNR. “We need to check on them,” said Supervisor Mike Steines.
In the past 10 years, only two confinements have gone through the master matrix process in Jackson County: Kilburg’s and one owned by Dale Portz near Spragueville. Other large animal facilities fall beneath the “animal unit” threshold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.