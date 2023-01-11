The county supervisors recently inked an agreement with the city of Monmouth that will allow the Secondary Roads department to help with a new bridge. Monmouth has been awarded $550,000 from the Iowa Department of Transportation to re-build a bridge in 2024.
The city of Monmouth and Jackson County signed a joint public service agreement which will require Monmouth to reimburse Jackson County up to $25,000 for the services.
