By SARA MILLHOUSE
for the Bellevue Herald-Leader
Jackson County will accept proposals for recycling bins at Otter Creek, Iron Hill, Preston and Bellevue.
The details of the request for proposals aren’t clear yet, according to discussion at a recent county board of supervisors’ meeting.
Will a company provide their own bins? What will be the pickup schedule? Will the charges to the county be per-haul, per-ton or both? Will it include glass recycling?
County Attorney Sara Davenport plans to dig into the details and present options on how to word a request for proposals to the board of supervisors within the next few weeks.
At the end of June, Imagine the Possibilities Inc. (formerly DAC) is getting out of the recycling business. Imagine has been hauling the county’s bins at the four locations, as well as taking recyclables dropped off at their Maquoketa location.
The market for recyclables tanked a few years ago, though, driving many smaller recycling processors like Imagine out of the business.
Earlier this year, Scott Dittmer of Dittmer Recycling in Dubuque spoke at a meeting with Jackson County officials about the future of recycling in the county. While Dittmer had suggestions of how his business would run a rural recycling program, other companies might have different ideas.
Dittmer is also interested in business within the city of Maquoketa, which is considering transitioning from about 12 garbage haulers to a single garbage and recycling contract for the city. Doing so could eliminate complaints about garbage left on the curb in the city but put mom-and-pop haulers out of business, officials said.
In other news
• Jackson County supervisors told county engineer Clark Schloz to use common sense and individual judgment when facing requests for plowing private drives by emergency responders, declining to pursue policy on the matter at this time.
• The county’s five-year road plan may be approved by the supervisors by March 10 or 17. Schloz said this plan is the “least etched in stone” and “most difficult” to create since he started at the engineer’s office.
A big question mark in the five-year road plan is when the “Wal-Mart bridge” on South Main Street in Maquoketa will be funded and built. That could push off other projects. The city received a grant to pay for a portion of the new bridge. The county and city own the bridge, but the county owns the majority of it.
At a public meeting Feb. 19, members of the public pleaded for improvements to the roads leading to Leisure Lake and Bluff Lake Catfish Farm. Neither of those are projects included on the draft of the five-year road program presented at that meeting.
• The mental health region is looking at possible cuts in next year’s budget. The governing board, on which Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey sits, will continue wrangling next year’s budget next week.
The basic problem, Willey said, is that managed care organizations under Iowa’s Medicaid privatization aren’t reimbursing providers enough to sustain services.
• Jackson County GIS coordinator Heather Brusnahan showed supervisors an application that will allow the county engineer’s office to see a map of all the bridges in Jackson County, their condition, weight limits, traffic counts, and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.