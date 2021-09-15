When Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg made the case to the Board of Supervisors in late August for an additional deputy, he cited increased service calls and a renewed focus on proactive investigations as some of the drivers behind the need.
Supervisor Mike Steines said then that he’d like to do some investigating of his own and talk to both deputies and the county attorney before deciding where he stood on the matter. He shared his findings at last week’s regular board meeting.
“Most of the comments were, ‘No, we don’t need one person. We need two,’” he said of his conversations with about half the department’s deputies (a total of 10 including Kilburg). “It sounds like there is a definite need for another person to cut down on overtime and such.”
Steines also spoke with county attorney Sara Davenport, who told him that there is a bigger caseload due to the increase in investigations.
After a brief discussion with Kilburg and Chief Deputy Jim Kraker, Supervisors Larry McDevitt and Jack Willey, along with Steines, said they would support an additional deputy to alleviate overtime and staff shortages.
They were expected to authorize Kilburg to begin the hiring process at their meeting this this Tuesday (after the this newspaper’s press time).
Kilburg said the additional person will help alleviate “the snowball” effect caused when deputies filling in for those on vacation then accrue compensation time.
Kraker noted that some of the proactive things the department likes to do – traffic campaigns, for example – aren’t happening as often as he and Kilburg would like due to staffing. They said they think it’s important for the community and a reasonable expectation.
“We went through another holiday with reduced staff numbers because of honoring vacations and comp time,” Kraker said of Labor Day weekend when traffic and DUI enforcement campaigns would typically happen.
“It’s not happening at this current (staffing) level. I think we can make it happen with the addition of one. It at least gives us a better chance of that,” Kraker said.
McDevitt agreed. “I don’t think there’s any one of us sitting here who doesn’t think that you probably need this as long as we can work it in the budget somehow, he said.
In other business at the meeting:
The county received about a dozen applications for the director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance position, said Willey, who is on the hiring committee. The committee narrowed that down to six candidates, whom were being interviewed beginning last week. That pool will be pared to three, who will come in for face-to-face interviews. The new person will replace Nic Hockenberry, who left the JCEA at the beginning of the month to take a job in economic development in Dubuque.
The supervisors discussed the best place to create additional parking spaces at the complex on West Quarry Street that houses the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center and Operation New View. The senior center reopened in July after being closed due to the pandemic, making the parking lot busier. Operation New View could use about seven spots, Willey said after discussing the situation with Ronelle Clark, director of Operation New View. There are possible parking options on the north and west side of the building, among other places, said Willey, who planned to meet with Clark again before presenting the preferred option to the board.
