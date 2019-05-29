The Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week rejected a request from some employees in the engineer’s office and secondary roads crews to work four 10-hour days during the summer months. Crews currently work five eight-hour days.
“I think the public expects us to be here five days a week,” Schloz said.
The motion to reject the four-day week passed unanimously, with McDevitt noting that workers did have 40 hours of compensation time to use from extra road work during the winter.
Future engineers
The supervisors are floating the idea of hiring another engineer in the county.
At $200 per inspection for Jackson County’s 225 bridges, it’s cheaper to contract out inspections than it would be to hire an engineer at a minimum cost of $65,000, Schloz said.
Steines suggested a work session to discuss hiring an assistant for Schloz. Steines said that Becki Chapin in the county human resources department had spoken with nearby counties that share engineering staff.
On Wednesday, Schloz said he had discussed with the supervisors the possibility of retiring within an approximately “two-to three-year” timeframe.
EV seeks grant
for security
Easton Valley Community School District is applying for a federal grant — estimated at about $150,000 — that could help to pay for security measures that would improve coordination with the county.
Easton Valley Superintendent Chris Fee said the violence prevention grant could pay for 75 percent of a badge or fob entry system to “better track who’s coming in” to the school. It would also prevent access to the school via the “countless number of keys that are floating around our community,” he said.
If Easton Valley is successful, the grant would connect school video monitoring to the law center, provide training, and possibly help pay for a bulletproof film on school windows.
If awarded, a 25 percent match for the grant would come from the school’s facility fund.
Wanted: septic plotter
Jackson County is seeking a summer intern to map septic and well systems in places where they’ve been squished together, like Leisure Lake northwest of Maquoketa and the Droessler subdivision north of Bellevue.
The most likely internship candidate would be a student or recent graduate in Geographic Information Systems.
Leisure Lake now has a sewer system, but a public water supply to Droessler hasn’t yet been funded. The summer intern would focus on these areas of greatest need, although the eventual goal is to map all the wells and septic systems in Jackson County, Brusnahan said.
Census update 20 years late
It took two decades, but U.S. Census mapping has finally accepted a change submitted by the Jackson County auditor’s office 20 years ago.
Brusnahan reported that the land parcel change submitted 20 years ago was accepted, along with all Jackson County’s more recent boundary and annexation changes.
“They must have changed something in their workflow,” she said. “I feel better about continuing to work on these programs, knowing the data’s been received.”
Penrose planning
Plans are coming together to move some county offices into the Penrose building, possibly under the umbrella of “community services.”
Besides the Department of Human Services in Jackson County, veterans affairs and mental health may be moved to the Penrose building, possibly as early as July 1, county officials said.
