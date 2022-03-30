Jackson County property taxpayers will see an increase on their tax bills in the next fiscal year.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week adopted its 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which will impose a tax increase of about 10 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The budget is devoid of frills, according to Supervisor Jack Willey, who is serving his final year in that role after choosing not to seek re-election.
“I think the general public knows we’ve been consistent in how we budget and don’t put a lot of frills in it,” he said.
The budget eliminated the county mental health levy due to a change in the state funding formula. State legislators in 2021 approved a tax cut to fund mental health programs through a state appropriation instead of through property taxes.
Conversely, Jackson County added a jail bond levy of 29 cents per $1,000 valuation. That bonding authority will pay to construct the new jail, which is expected to begin this year.
The county levy “has been pretty steady” for the last two years, Deputy County Auditor Shelley Hoye told the supervisors a few weeks earlier.
The newly adopted budget begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023.
The supervisors thanked the county’s elected officials for their work to prepare department budgets and the work of the auditor’s office to merge all the budgets together into one. Thanks to them, “we’re not cutting any funding but continuing to provide services as usual,” Willey said.
However, the supervisors did not have such kind words for the Jackson County Compensation Board, which meets annually to discuss and recommend pay for the county’s elected officials.
The Compensation Board recommended a 25.4% salary increase for the sheriff; 14% for the auditor; 10.5% for the recorder, treasurer, and county attorney; and a 5.25% increase for the supervisors.
Compensation Board members last fall said that based on the supervisors’ past tendency to slash the recommendation by half, they would double their intended recommendation.
Instead, the supervisors hacked the Jackson County Compensation Board’s recommendation by about 60% and prompted Supervisor Mike Steines to offer a terse suggestion for board members before they convene later this year.
“I would like to make a recommendation to the Comp Board to recommend what they really would like instead of putting it in the paper to say ‘well, they’re just going to do this,’ assuming that we’re going to do something with that recommendation,” Steines said. “I want that out there.”
Willey agreed with Steines’ observation.
“I think that they (Compensation Board) shouldn’t assume anything, nor should we,” Willey said. “When they came with their recommendations saying ‘well, they’ll just cut ’em in half anyway,’ that’s not the right attitude and that’s not their job.”
Law states the supervisors can approve the salaries as recommended, decrease them all by an equal amount, or reject the recommendation. Deputies working in the county offices receive a percentage of their boss’ salary
The supervisors agreed that employees needed to be rewarded
“You know it’s important to reward them for what they do, and just making it a blanket does not reward those who are doing above and beyond,” Willed added.
Willey also said he was upset that the Compensation Board “takes such little interest in what our job is.”
“It’s not just two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday morning. We all have many commitments that take a lot of time,” Willey said, noting the various events, committee meetings, budget work, and other tasks required of the supervisors.
The Compensation Board recommended a 5.25% increase for the supervisors. “We can take ours to zero because it’s pennies what we’re getting, and I don’t think the Compensation Board really is very committed to the Board of Supervisors and hasn’t been in the past.”
In other county business, the supervisors:
n Amended a resolution to increase the amount of county funds that can be held at Maquoketa State Bank.
The previous resolution, adopted last year, capped the county’s accounts at $12 million per depository. That has been standard practice in the past.
While the county is not in the money-making business, Auditor Alisa Smith said, the county received and deposited the $6 million in loan funds to pay for construction of the new jail. That set the county’s fund balance at MSB at about $18 million about two weeks ago.
Smith said the county also soon would be receiving federal COVID dollars, taxes, etc.
The supervisors amended the depository resolution to allow the county to hold up to $25 million at MSB. “That should be more than adequate,” Smith told the supervisors.
Jackson County Treasurer Beth Gerlach said the county funds are secure because the bank pledges its assets to secure all public funds. Public entities would be paid first if something happened to the bank, Gerlach told the supervisors.
n Adopted plans, specifications, contracts and costs of construction for the Together We Build facility to be constructed on the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
The building will be owned by the county.
The Together We Build committee, which consists of the Jackson County Fair and Jackson County Extension, opened bids March 24. The supervisors expected to award contracts for the project on April 5.
Construction is not expected to begin until the spring of 2023, according to Willey. A backlog in materials and supplies is behind the slow timeline, he added.
n Approved a second set of redistricting plans affecting the county’s supervisor districts.
The state of Iowa disagreed with the county’s first set of plans, which the state said “unnecessarily split” the town of Spragueville. The county redistricting plan put that city — which already is divided between Fairfield and Van Buren townships — in two different districts.
As a result of the state’s dissatisfaction, the county moved the 14 affected residents from District 2 (Fairfield) into District 1 (Van Buren).
n Agreed to reconsider public hours of operation at the Jackson County Courthouse.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the supervisors reduced by 30 minutes the hours in which the public can enter the courthouse to conduct business. The courthouse opens to the public at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Staff were to use the 4-4:30 p.m. timeframe to clean and disinfect their offices.
Fielding some questions from the public, the supervisors agreed to consider whether to revert to the previous 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. hours.
“I think it’s time,” Supervisor Larry McDevitt said.
