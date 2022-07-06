The Jackson County Jail gained a full-time staff position last week. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved an eighth full-time spot after jail administrator Andrew Long and Becki Chapin, the county’s human resources director, made the request June 21.
A growing inmate population after COVID restrictions were lifted, as well as an increase in hours corrections officers are spending to transport prisoners elsewhere have led to the county paying a lot of overtime to several PRN (or as needed) employees, they said. The additional full-time position will save that expense and allow more scheduling flexibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.