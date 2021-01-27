Jackson County, along with four cities and likely some community organizations, will work with a group of college students on a range of projects to enhance and improve the communities.
The group of University of Iowa students and faculty — called the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities (IISC) — assists urban and rural communities to complete projects that enhance the sustainability of those communities while providing hands-on, “real-world” experience for the students.
IISC teams will work alongside leaders and residents to complete 15 to 20 community-projects involving urban and regional planning, engineering, business and marketing, law, art and art history, etc.
IISC teams worked on past projects in this area, including marketing and rebranding for the City of Maquoketa. That resulted in new logo now in use by the city in addition to other benefits. IISC also assisted the City of Bellevue with site development and stormwater management for a new residential neighborhood in the town.
The cities of Maquoketa, Bellevue, Preston and Sabula already signed letters of intent to participate. For example, Preston Growth & Development already identified about five projects it would like IISC to help with, according to Nic Hockenberry, executive director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance. Groups such as the Jackson County Historical Society, Maquoketa Art Experience and the Bellevue Arts Council also expressed an interest in working with IISC.
IISC will be paid $50,000 for their two semesters of work.
Supervisor Mike Steines expressed concern that signing the letter of intent would commit the county to doing projects and paying for them, whether the projects benefit for the county or other entities.
“Are we all paying some?” Steines asked, thinking about the county’s pocketbook as the supervisors prepare to deliberate the county budget. “And if we propose a project and they say no,” does the county still have to pay?
The answer is no, Hockenberry said.
Signing the letter of intent commits neither money nor action on the part of interested participants nor IISC, he explained.
Participating entities pay the total $50,000 proportional to the scope and number of projects being completed for them. In this case, if IISC chooses not to complete a project for Jackson County, then the county would pay nothing.
The letter “holds our place with the university,” he said.
Interested entities were to meet with IISC via video conference last Friday to begin discussing project ideas. IISC will determine which projects it is able to work on. Learn more about the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities and its projects at iisc.uiowa.edu.
