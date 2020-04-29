Crews already are chipping away at projects on Jackson County’s five-year road plan.
The county Board of Supervisors sets and approves a five-year road plan every year to prioritize the roads and bridges on which it will spend taxpayer dollars to maintain, build or repair.
An estimated five-week project on 2.5 miles of Iron Bridge Road, or Z20, began April 8, forcing motorists to detour. The contractor is working on the bridge approach and guardrail. The road from the bridge to Highway 62 south of Andrew will be milled and resurfaced as part of the project.
In the two weeks Iron Bridge Road has been closed, motorists removed bridge barricades so they could drive across, according to Jackson County Engineer Clark Schloz. Those motorists are endangering themselves and others, he said.
The supervisors planned to speak with Bjorn Beck, the county’s technology expert, to see what equipment they could use to catch violators.
People caught removing the barricades could be charged with a misdemeanor, Schloz said, noting the county placed a V-shape plow on the bridge to further deter illegal use of the bridge.
The Iron Bridge Road rehab will cost an estimated $750,000.
Meanwhile, the supervisors bumped up the 188th Street bridge replacement project. An average of 15 vehicles per day cross the bridge, which is closed because it is unsafe to drive on, the engineer said.
That bridge replacement project is on the county’s 2021 completion schedule if bridge design plans are finished in time. The bridge design process usually requires about a year because various surveys must be completed first.
The 188th Street bridge project cost is estimated at $450,000.
Motorists also have removed barricades on the 188th Street bridge so they could drive over it. If newly placed guardrails fail to deter violators, Schloz said deck planks and beams will also be removed.
The total costs of projects on the county’s five-year-road plan is slightly more than $12 million.
Fiscal year 2021
projects:
• Rehab work on 418th Avenue (Z34) from Highway 64 to the Clinton County line, $450,000
• 400th Street bridge, $450,000
Fiscal year 2022
projects:
• Rehab 435th Avenue (Z34) from the Maquoketa River to Preston, $1.7 million
• 49th Street bridge, $450,000
• 475 Avenue bridge, $350,000
• Z40, three-quarters of a mile from Miles to the Clinton County line, joint project with Clinton County, $300,000
Fiscal year 2023
projects
• Resurfacing 2.73 miles of 150th Street (E17) from Caves Road to Teters Bridge, $950,000
• Pavement rehab of 2.5 miles of Bernard Road (Y31) from E17 to Crabb Town Bridge, $750,000
• 208th Street bridge, $400,000
• 17th Street bridge, $400,000
Fiscal year 2024
projects
• Pavement rehab of 5.5 miles of Bernard Road (Y31) from Crabb Town Bridge to 234th Street, $1.8 million
• 239th Avenue bridge, $200,000
• 362nd Avenue bridge, $500,000
Fiscal year 2025
projects
• Pavement rehab on 4.5 miles of 150th Street (E17) from Andrew to Highway 61, about $1.6 million
• 184th Avenue bridge, $650,000
In other road-related matters:
The county engineer and supervisors were displeased by a rash of traffic sign problems across the county.
In just one week, people had run over or otherwise damaged at least seven traffic signs countywide.
“This is uncalled for,” supervisor Larry McDevitt said of the damage.
Stealing gravel from county roads also is uncalled for, according to Mike Steines, who said he’s received several calls about people removing rock from public roads and using it in a private setting.
Schloz confirmed that gravel theft has happened frequently over the years. He said it is difficult to prove who did it, but people can be prosecuted for the theft.
The supervisors earlier this year increased the county’s gravel budget by $200,000 to $1 million a year.
