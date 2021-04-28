The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is seeking residents who live in the Miles Benefited Fire District to serve as a trustee for that board.
The deadline to apply is May 21.
Because the district is located in both Clinton and Jackson counties, the appointment is made by joint action of both boards of supervisors.
In Jackson County, the fire district is generally located in the eastern half of Van Buren Township and the eastern half of Washington Township and includes all of Iowa Township and Union Township except the city of Sabula. In Clinton County, the fire district is generally located in the eastern portion of Deep Creek Township.
The term is three years and will begin immediately with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023.
The board of trustees for the benefited fire district is responsible for setting a budget for the district that may include setting a tax levy, approving contracts for fire protection, purchasing equipment and materials and making other decisions for the fire district. The details of a benefited fire district can be found in the Code of Iowa Chapter 357B.
A Jackson County resident who lives in the fire district and is age 18 or older may apply by completing, signing and submitting the application form. The form should be submitted to: Board of Supervisors, 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa 52060. Applicants should write Miles Benefited Fire District at the top of the application.
The board application form may be obtained from the Board of Supervisors Office, by calling (563) 652-3181, or from the county’s website at jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
The supervisors expect to make the appointment by the end of June.
