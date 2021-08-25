Jackson County will begin the search for a new veterans affairs director, a position the Board of Supervisors last week turned into a full-time position.
Debbie Schroeder resigned effective Sept. 10, according to Becki Chapin, the county’s human resources director.
Schroeder worked as VA director since 2017, replacing former director Terry Creegan.
The director oversees and administers office operations of the Veterans Affairs department. The responsibility of this office includes directing and coordinating veteran assistance programs throughout Jackson County, as well as assisting veterans and/or their eligible dependents in securing local, state, and federal benefits resulting from eligible service in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Schroeder, who did not attend the supervisor’s meeting, told the newspaper that “the office needed a director that would be able to dedicate full-time hours to the position and that just was not in the cards for me at this time, so I figured that even though it was an incredibly hard decision, that is what would in the long run benefit the veterans of Jackson County the most.”
Schroeder doesn’t have specific future plans but said she has “a couple of ideas.”
The Veterans Affairs Commission interviews the candidates and appoints the new director. The Board of Supervisors sets the salary.
New full-time position
The VA director position currently is part-time, but Chapin and Veterans Affairs Commissioner John Pitlo asked that the position become full-time
“The office service has bolstered so much in the community,” Pitlo said.
The county’s VA program has grown dramatically in the last decade thanks to former director Terry Creegan and Schroeder, county officials said. In 2019, the program brough about $9.7 million in veterans benefits to county residents. That increased to $11.3 million in 2020, Pitlo said.
Pitlo said current VA staff — which includes Schroeder and part-time assistant Kristine Vogele — often spend eight to 10 hours with a veteran to determine what benefits they qualify for.
“The position is emotionally draining on the directors,” he added.
Commissioners said they were concerned that if the VA position did not become full-time and Jackson County did not offer a competitive salary, the county would be unable to find a qualified candidate, especially considering the glut of job openings everywhere.
The current county budget allots the director 24 hours per week for a salary of $29,500. Bumping it up to a full-time position at 35 hours per week would create about a $10,000 budget shortfall, Chapin explained to the supervisors last week. However, the Veterans Affairs department only spent about 91% of its budget last year, so the county could reallocate some of those dollars to the full-time position.
Schroeder told the Sentinel-Press that job duties would not change.
“Increasing the position to full-time will provide the director more time to balance departmental administration, veteran assistance and outreach,” she explained.
The supervisors unanimously approved transitioning the VA director job to a full-time position and set the salary for $39,000 to $45,000. The final salary will depend on the candidate’s experience and required national accreditation, Chapin said.
Schroeder said she will train the new director, and the supervisors acknowledged her diligent work for area veterans.
