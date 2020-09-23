Fall is a great time to explore the prairie and it is also the time for seeds. Fall is when many prairie plants are ready to start dropping their seeds. Join a Jackson County Conservation Naturalist at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and explore the Hurstville Prairie on October 2nd as we learn about our prairie heritage, collect prairie seeds, and then spread them! This program is meant for youth and is free to attend. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Program will run about 1 hour. Two sessions will be held One at 9:00 am and one at 10:30 am. Registration is Required. Call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for information or to register. Registration is required 48 hours before event. Social distancing is encouraged.
The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located at 18670 63rd Street Maquoketa IA, 52060.
