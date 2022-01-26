The Jackson County Board of Supervisors rescinded its policy regarding employee COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
The supervisors had rushed to comply with controversial federal workplace guidelines that required employees in workplaces with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing. Employers had to have such policies in place Jan. 10 to take effect Feb. 9.
However, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden mandate, making the county’s new policy unnecessary.
