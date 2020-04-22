The Jackson County Board of Supervisors may have found an easier way to get voter approval to borrow the money needed to build a new jail.
The strategy would involve forming a new joint authority board, which would require the approval of the county supervisors and the Maquoketa City Council.
According to Iowa law, authority board referendums require only 50% approval to issue bonds, a lower threshold than county governments must achieve – a majority of more than 60%.
Twice in the past two years referendums asking voters to approve the use of general obligation bonds to finance the construction of a new Jackson County jail failed despite more than 50% of voters supporting the measures.
The Jackson County supervisors asked Nate Summers of D.A. Davidson, a Des Moines finance firm, to speak with them about bonding options.
Supervisor Jack Willey had heard a presentation by the firm at a county government event in Des Moines earlier this year. Willey said he was impressed by the presentation and wanted to hear more.
D.A. Davison has not been retained by the county to provide financial advice, but the firm’s presentation “opened our eyes to new options available to us,” said supervisor Mike Steines.
The discussion stems from the county’s need to build a new jail or bring the existing jail up to code. State officials have identified multiple deficiencies at the facility that, if not corrected, could lead to the facility’s forced closure.
In August 2018, a bond referendum to build a new 36-bed jail fell short of the 60% approval needed to pass with 52.5% favoring the measure.
A second referendum, for a jail expandable to 74 beds and costing about $6.5 million, failed in August 2019, receiving support of 57.5%.
To form a joint authority board, Summers said county supervisors would need to adopt articles of incorporation with the City of Maquoketa. The board of supervisors and the Maquoketa City Council would both have to approve it.
The joint authority board could then set a public election for voters to decide whether the authority should borrow money to build a jail.
The latest proposal to build a new jail calls for a 30-bed jail facility at a cost $6.2 million, according to John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants.
With a new authority board in place, a vote could happen as early as September, according to Willie
It’s a viable option that’s been used in other parts of Iowa, including Scott County, Summers told the supervisors.
Willey asked Summers if he would be willing to explain the option to the city council, and Summers said he would if the county chose to work with his firm. Summers said his firm’s services could cost up to $35,000.
Willie said he hoped to schedule another referendum as soon as possible because “ the longer we wait, the more expensive (the jail project) is going to be.”
Supervisor Chairman Mike Steines said during the meeting that he wanted to get the jail project passed with 60% voter approval, but when asked after the meeting to clarify his position, he did not say he opposed the creation of the new body.
Steines said he would need more information before taking a position and that “we are not trying to push something through.”
Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith said the city has not been contacted about forming a joint authority board. If the joint board idea was presented to the council, the city would have to “thoroughly investigate it along with the city’s legal counsel,” Smith said.
