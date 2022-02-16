Jackson County taxpayers will enjoy about a 3-cent decrease in the property tax asking from the county Assessor’s Office.
Meanwhile, staff wages will increase.
That was the final decision coming from the Jackson County Conference Board Feb. 5 when it met to approve the 2022-23 budget for the Jackson County Assessor’s Office.
However, the decision was not unanimous, with some mayors dissatisfied with the amount and distribution of the wage increase.
The Jackson County Conference Board approves the budget for the assessor’s salary and office, which places a monetary value on all property in the county for taxing purposes.
Each school district, supervisor and mayor in Jackson County serves on the Conference Board. Each individual votes; however, the three groups have one collective vote for a total of three votes.
During a Conference Board meeting Jan. 6, Assessor Larry “Buck” Koos briefed the board on his office’s activities in the past year, noting that the office still faces some challenges due to the pandemic and accessibility to homes.
“It’s been kinda tough with COVID and not everybody likes seeing (appraisers) pull into their driveway, but that’s what the state says we have to do,” Koos explained.
Koos advised that property values continue to increase, noting that the state average property value increased 18%.
“The values just keep going up, up, up,” he said. “We thought (with the pandemic the values) would go down but they went up. It’s the same thing this year.”
Most property owners will see an increase in their assessed property values this fall — an average increase of 8% — due to low interest rates, reduced inventory and higher construction costs, Koos had explained a year earlier.
The assessor’s 2022-23 levy rate will decrease by 3.7 cents, from about 67 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation to about 63 cents. The change will generate about $2,100 less for the office’s operations in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Despite the lowered levy rate, Koos said Jan. 6 his office still “should have enough” revenue coming in next fiscal year.
Koos last month proposed a 4.5% wage increase all office staff but a lower 3% increase for himself.
“My sole reason was because my staff deserved it. I thought it’d be a compromise” for the Conference Board to give office staff a larger raise than his own, Koos said Feb. 5
Bellevue mayor Roger Michels and Baldwin mayor Bill Rohwedder countered, recommending across-the-board raises for everyone in the office. Michels suggested a 4% raise, while Rohwedder said he “felt more comfortable” at 3.5% and recommended his fellow mayors vote the same way.
Conference Board members voted 2-1 to approve the proposed budget, 4.5% pay raises for assessor’s staff, and 3% increase for Koos. The mayoral contingent opposed, with three of five mayors in attendance voting “no” and two voting “yes.”
