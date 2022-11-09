During a recent work session, Jackson County supervisors heard a request from Jackson County Recorder Arlene Schauf for funding from Jackson County’s share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The funds would be used to digitize the records in the recorder’s office, which is required by state law to maintain records of all documents affecting title to real estate. The office must retain these records for life.
Schauf said that although computer indexing of documents in the office began in 1987, scanning of documents did not start until 1997. When she became county recorder in 2006, Schauf began the process of scanning documents filed before 1997.
“This digitizing process is tedious and we are not able to spend much time on it, as our daily duties consume our day,” Schauf said. “Unfortunately, there are still a lot of records that need to be digitized.”
Schauf has been gathering quotes from companies able and willing to digitize most of the remaining records in the office. She presented one quote for $201,627 which provides the services and quality of work Schauf recommends. Supervisors asked for information about other digitization companies so they could better compare numbers.
Progress at new jail site
John Hansen, construction manager for the new Jackson County jail, reported that 75% of the external footings have been put in at the new jail site on Jacobsen Drive and plumbers and electricians were set to begin their work.
The pre-cast materials might be delayed into the new year because of trouble with labor shortages, Hansen said. “I’m pushing as hard as I can” to get the building process to move faster, he told the board.
• Mike Griffin of the Jackson County Energy District told the supervisors that the recent federal infrastructure bill changes the county’s eligibility for tax credits for a solar project at the new jail.
In lieu of a tax credit, eligibility might be a 30% discount off the total cost of the solar project, Griffin explained.
Griffin suggested the supervisors put a line item in their budget for possible funding of a solar array on the jail.
In other county news:
• The supervisors approved payment of county bills in the amount of $281,021.80, including $139,000 for the roof on Pearson Memorial Center at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Supervisor Jack Willey said, “The fair board is very happy and the (Jackson County) Historical Society is happy, too.”
• Jackson County Veterans Affairs Director Tony Sheckles told the supervisors about the PACT Act and its impact on county veterans.
The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, or PACT Act, is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that health experts presume are caused by exposure to these substances.
Sheckles reported that last month Jackson County veterans received $559,000 in compensation, aside from health care benefits. He also said this figure has gone up $3,000 to $4,000 each month since January 2022.
Sheckles said he is trying to get out into the county more and he talked about events he is planning while trying to involve more veterans from the Gulf War and younger veterans with his office.
“Visibility is so important,” Willey said.
Sheckles said he is happy with how the Veterans Affairs office is working.
“We’re busy, our numbers are up, we are getting compensation back into the county, the office seems to be running smoothly,” Sheckles said.
• Auditor Alisa Smith reported that after further searching, she located an abstract for the Jackson County Welcome Center property in the fireproof safe in her office. The county is preparing to sell the rural Sabula welcome center, which was built to look like a one-room schoolhouse.
Smith noted that the water at the property tested well, but the septic system did not pass inspection. The supervisors said they would see what offers come in from prospective buyers before spending county dollars on the septic system.
• Jackson County Area Tourism Association (JCATA) Director Tom Devine shared information about tourism activities. The group will be doing co-op advertising with the State of Iowa and Devine asked for input from the supervisors about events and locations to advertise.
Devine also shared information about where Jackson County visitors come from and when they visit.
In 2021, the percentage of people travelling less than 100 miles was 64.6%. In 2022, that amount was 41.0%.
In 2021, the percentage of people travelling 100-250 miles was 29.9%. In 2022, that amount was 40.7%.
There also was an increase in people who stayed one night in the county instead of making a day trip.
Devine said Island City Harbor in Sabula is interested in becoming a welcome center for the county. Devine will provide the business with racks and promotional brochures.
“They are open seven days a week and we don’t have to staff it,” Devine said. “We have a new welcome center!”
• The supervisors agreed to provide a letter of support for a brownfield grant application being put together by the East Central Intergovernmental Association.
Matt Specht, ECIA economic development director, asked for the letter of support from the Jackson County supervisors so he could apply for a $1 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Specht said this application is like other brownfield applications which Jackson County has participated in previously. He said no local match money is needed, nor is any county staff time involved.
Specht also is looking for other properties in Jackson County which ECIA can help with the brownfield grant. ECIA provides technical and financial assistance (when available) to assess, clean up, and reuse potential brownfield sites throughout the five-county region of Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, and Jackson counties.
The term “brownfield site” generally refers to property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the possible presence of a hazardous contaminant.
“It doesn’t have to be an old gas station, it can be an older building someone wants to repurpose,” Specht said.
• The supervisors approved two underground utility permits requested. Landon Rorah will bore a tube under the Esgate Road for a water line in Section 34 of Farmers Creek Township. Maquoketa Valley Electric will bore two lines under D61 to replace poles in Section 22 of Otter Creek Township.
